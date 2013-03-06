Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 6, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum screened Oz the Great and Powerful in Oscar de la Renta's beaded cocktail dress and colorblock pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a combo! The actress set off her sweet floral print with eye-catching heels.
-
March 6, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba looked cocktail party-ready at a Paris Fashion Week bash in a bowed Valentino LBD and satin stilettos.
-
March 6, 2013
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE At Paris Fashion Week, Richie sat front row at Valentino’s show in the label’s signature hue. H.Stern star studs and pointy-toe pumps completed the look.
-
March 6, 2013
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain raised a glass in a belted Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci column and metallic clutch at Paris Fashion Week.
-
March 6, 2013
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts worked her gams outside the Louis Vuitton show in the label’s strong-shouldered topper, crisp LWD, mint tote and sleek heels.
March 6, 20131 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum screened Oz the Great and Powerful in Oscar de la Renta's beaded cocktail dress and colorblock pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a combo! The actress set off her sweet floral print with eye-catching heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a combo! The actress set off her sweet floral print with eye-catching heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM