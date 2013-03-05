Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 5, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain took in the Saint Laurent runway show in a plunging dress and sheer stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT This redhead sure can wear red! The rule-breaking actress emphasized her design's bright hue with bold lips to match.
March 5, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba hit a Paris Fashion Week bash in a cropped sweater, belted trousers, leather bag and edgy sandals.
March 5, 2013
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton made an official appearance at Grimsby's Fishing Heritage Centre in a belted topper, bowed clutch and suede pumps.
March 5, 2013
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker layered her ruffled cocktail dress with a quilted Jimmy Choo crossbody and black cardigan at Guild Hall's Academy of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Awards. Sparkling bangles and pointy-toe Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps completed the look.
March 5, 2013
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE At Paris Fashion Week, Richie looked chic in a ruffled LBD, H.Stern star studs and black extras to match.
