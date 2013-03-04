Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 4, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba suited up for the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show in the designer's slim black ensemble and coordinating accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT A little sparkle went a long way in taking this sleek style to the next level of cool!
March 4, 2013
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Seyfried arrived for the Givenchy show in an asymmetric sheath and ankle-strap sandals.
March 4, 2013
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin joined her Once Upon a Time castmates at PaleyFest in a jeweled Raoul cocktail dress and minimalist sandals.
March 4, 2013
4. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE Richie looked mod in a black and white shift and complementary pumps at the Stella McCartney runway show.
March 4, 2013
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain borrowed one from the boys in a slim Viktor & Rolf suit at the label's Paris Fashion Week show.
