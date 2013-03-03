Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 3, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo arrived for the Christian Dior runway show in the label's striped shift, a black topper, quilted bag and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about Parisian chic! The style star was at her most fashionable in a sophisticated ensemble.
March 3, 2013
2. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault launched Chime for Change with Gucci in a structured skirt suit, gold bangles and suede peep-toes.
March 3, 2013
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard accessorized her printed Dior dress with pointy-toe heels at the label's runway show.
March 3, 2013
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Longoria accentuated her curves in a colorblock Paule Ka cocktail dress that she teamed with complementary black extras.
March 3, 2013
5. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE Rivera feted Ryan Murphy at PaleyFest in Monique Lhuillier's peplum top, printed pencil skirt and strappy sandals.
