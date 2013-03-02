Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 2, 2013
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles worked a bright color combo outside of New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.
WHY WE LOVE IT This fashionable star made her daring yellow and orange palette work with clean lines and playful styling.
March 2, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr strutted her stuff in a black ensemble that included cat-eye Stella McCartney shades, leather leggings and pointy-toe pumps in N.Y.C.
March 2, 2013
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively modeled a striped Derek Lam for DesigNation at Kohl's tunic with cutout booties.
March 2, 2013
4. Ashley OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen teamed her cropped trousers with a white topper, coiled bracelet, leather tote and slingback kitten heels at the H&M Paris Fashion Week show.
March 2, 2013
5. Samantha BarksWHAT SHE WORE The Les Miserables actress touched down in London wearing a leather-trimmed mini that she styled with a quilted jacket, top-handle bag and motorcycle boots.
