Look of the Day
March 1, 2013
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams walked the yellow brick road at the London premiere of Oz: The Great and Powerful in a feathered Burberry bustier dress and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Ruby slippers and Emerald City have nothing on this jewel-tone!
March 1, 2013
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis made a romantic turn in Alexander McQueen's tiered design and emerald Gemfields jewels at the European premiere of Oz: The Great and Powerful.
March 1, 2013
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry was at her sexiest in an asymmetric Helmut Lang sheath, edgy earrings and strappy sandals at the premiere of The Call.
March 1, 2013
4. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE In London, Weisz vamped it up at the premiere of Oz: The Great and Powerful in an embroidered lace Michael Kors column, sparkling minaudiere and complementary Tabitha Simmons sandals.
March 1, 2013
5. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe previewed Bravo's Dukes of Melrose in a drop-waist LBD and black accessories to match.
March 1, 2013
