WHAT SHE WORE Our cover girl brought the drama to the Moscow premiere of Oz The Great and Powerful in a custom Atelier Versace gown, Gemfields studs, a ruby Katerina Maxine ring and nude stilettos.



WHY WE LOVE IT It's hard to say which is hotter: Mila Kunis's smoldering plum hue, peek-a-boo netting or thigh-high slit!