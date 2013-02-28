Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 28, 2013
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Our cover girl brought the drama to the Moscow premiere of Oz The Great and Powerful in a custom Atelier Versace gown, Gemfields studs, a ruby Katerina Maxine ring and nude stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's hard to say which is hotter: Mila Kunis's smoldering plum hue, peek-a-boo netting or thigh-high slit!
-
February 28, 2013
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele smoldered in a silk chiffon Vivienne Tam gown, gold Jennifer Meyer jewelry and leather Elie Saab sandals to honor Ryan Murphy at PaleyFest.
-
February 28, 2013
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz hit an H&M Paris Fashion Week party in a rosette minidress and nude sandals.
-
February 28, 2013
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Moscow premiere of Oz The Great and Powerful, Williams shimmered in a deco black and gold Jason Wu column.
-
February 28, 2013
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts accented her white designs with a colorful clutch at Paris Fashion Week.
February 28, 20131 of 5
Mila Kunis
WHAT SHE WORE Our cover girl brought the drama to the Moscow premiere of Oz The Great and Powerful in a custom Atelier Versace gown, Gemfields studs, a ruby Katerina Maxine ring and nude stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's hard to say which is hotter: Mila Kunis's smoldering plum hue, peek-a-boo netting or thigh-high slit!
WHY WE LOVE IT It's hard to say which is hotter: Mila Kunis's smoldering plum hue, peek-a-boo netting or thigh-high slit!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM