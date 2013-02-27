Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 27, 2013
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr helped launch the latest Victoria’s Secret collection in a bright yellow dress and ankle-strap Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Cloudy skies couldn't dampen the model's sunny pairing!
-
February 27, 2013
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles stopped by New York's Ed Sullivan Theater in spotted Moschino separates and leather T-straps.
-
February 27, 2013
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard looked Parisian chic for the premiere of Jappeloup in a black ensemble that included a cropped topper, skinny jeans and a tweed Dior crossbody.
-
February 27, 2013
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker supported the arts at the Love ‘N’ Courage benefit in a polka-dot dress that she styled with a black and white cardigan and hot pink heels.
-
February 27, 2013
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE At Milan Fashion Week, Palermo hit the Roberto Cavalli runway show in a fur-trimmed coat, chainstrap bag, skinny trousers, Westward Leaning shades and patent leather stilettos.
February 27, 20131 of 5
Miranda Kerr
WHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr helped launch the latest Victoria’s Secret collection in a bright yellow dress and ankle-strap Brian Atwood heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Cloudy skies couldn't dampen the model's sunny pairing!
WHY WE LOVE IT Cloudy skies couldn't dampen the model's sunny pairing!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM