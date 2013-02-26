Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2013
1. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Nina Dobrev feted the Oscars at the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party in a black and white Naeem Khan gown, sparkling clutch and Chopard diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! The Vampire Diaries actress made a definite statement in her bold baroque embroidery.
-
February 26, 2013
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE At the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Goodwin sparkled in an oceanic Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress that she styled with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
February 26, 2013
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman accented her white crepe Dior bustier gown with the label's sleek clutch and Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie emerald danglers at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash.
-
February 26, 2013
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth dined with Chanel in a blush shift, oversized studs, a geometric clutch and patent leather platforms.
-
February 26, 2013
5. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams swapped her Oscar de la Renta ballgown after the Academy Awards for the designer’s fringed silver lame column and icy accessories to match.
February 26, 20131 of 5
