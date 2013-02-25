Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 25, 2013
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At the Academy Awards, Jennifer Lawrence stole the show in a strapless Dior Haute Couture gown that she styled with Chopard diamonds and a metallic Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The Oscar-winning actress accentuated her killer figure with a dramatic silhouette.
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts sparkled at the Oscars in a custom Giorgio Armani design and Neil Lane diamonds.
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE On the Oscars red carpet, Saldana styled her belted Alexis Mabille gown with teardrop Neil Lane danglers and bowed Roger Vivier peep-toes.
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon created curves in a contoured Louis Vuitton mermaid gown at the Academy Awards.
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain set off her red locks with a beaded Giorgio Armani gown and sparkling Harry Winston jewels.
