Look of the Day
February 24, 2013
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth arrived for the Topshop Unique show in a furry top, sequin skit and black extras.
WHY WE LOVE IT Varying shades and textures added extra appeal to the actress's monochromatic ensemble.
February 24, 2013
2. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE Madekwe bared her midriff at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in a printed trapeze top and A-line skirt by J. Mendel, David Yurman's pave cocktail ring and cable bangle and jeweled cage sandals.
February 24, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE In Madrid, Gomez greeted fans at a Spring Breakers press event in a keyhole blouse and high-waisted pencil skirt that she styled with House of Lavande jewels and pointy-toe Casadei heels.
February 24, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo styled her structured skirt with a plumed topper, printed button-down, embroidered bag and suede boots at the Burberry Prorsum runway show.
February 24, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung took in the J.W. Anderson collection at London Fashion Week in oversized studs, a cozy knit, pleated skirt, leather clutch and bowed kitten heels.
February 24, 20131 of 5
