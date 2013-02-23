Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2013
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the Brit Awards, the style star paired her textured short set with sleek stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spring can't come soon enough if it means pretty white ensembles like Alexa Chung's!
-
February 23, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo viewed the latest Temperley London collection in printed separates including a black and white blouse and pointy-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
February 23, 2013
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale took in the Burberry Prorsum runway show in the label's crisp white design, a two-tier belt, textured clutch and black pumps.
-
February 23, 2013
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker celebrated the Vanities Calendar with Juicy Couture in a mixed print ensemble that she teamed with cool leather accessories.
-
February 23, 2013
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE At a Rembrandt bash, King sweetened things up in a pastel Peter Som dress, white gold Graziela earrings, pave Melinda Maria jewels and bowed pumps.
February 23, 20131 of 5
