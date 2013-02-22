Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 22, 2013
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE In Madrid, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet for the Spring Breakers premiere in a lace Dolce & Gabbana gown, teardrop Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and a floral J/Hadley ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star amped up her alluring design with bright turquoise jewels and bold red lips.
February 22, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams raised a glass at the Tom Ford cocktail party in an embroidered Naeem Khan sheath and patent leather platforms.
February 22, 2013
3. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson lunched with Essence in a bright pink dress that she styled with statement danglers, stacked bangles and silver stilettos.
February 22, 2013
4. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin vamped it up at the Beverly Hills Tom Ford bash in a cutout LBD and peep-toes to match.
February 22, 2013
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE At Alfre Woodard's dinner party, Berry worked a head-to-toe black ensemble that included a cap sleeve Pavoni by Mikael D. cocktail dress.
