Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the Brit Awards, Taylor Swift played peek-a-boo in a belted Elie Saab gown and gold Neil Lane jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT This sweet dresser went to the dark side in a sheer paneled black design.
-
February 21, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr bared her midriff in a printed Peter Pilotto dress and added black accessories at the annual Global Green party.
-
February 21, 2013
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain set off her locks in a beaded Andrew Gn cocktail dress and added nude Christian Louboutin stilettos at an Oscars event.
-
February 21, 2013
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At an L.A. celebration of Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence wowed in a black and white Roland Mouret design, statement earrings and ankle-strap heels.
-
February 21, 2013
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried walked the green carpet for a pre-Oscars Les Miserables bash in a silk Dior dress and cobalt heels to match.
February 21, 2013
