Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 20, 2013
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway caught our eye at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in an embellished Gucci minidress, brown diamond Julieri studs, Kwiat bangles and jeweled sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Head-to-toe gold? The actress dared to wear the allover hue for maximum impact!
-
February 20, 2013
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE In Japan, Weisz walked the carpet for the premiere of Oz the Great and Powerful in a jewel tone column that she accented with a crystal minaudiere and black Jimmy Choo platforms.
-
February 20, 2013
3. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis sweetened things up at a Gemfields bash in a lacy Elie Saab LWD and nude stilettos.
-
February 20, 2013
4. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore styled her scarlet tube dress with a Bulgari statement necklace and ankle-strap heels at a dinner celebrating the jeweler's exhibit of Elizabeth Taylor's collection.
-
February 20, 2013
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto arrived at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in a mesh Antonio Berardi design and metallic peep-toes.
February 20, 2013
