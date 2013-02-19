Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley suited up in a slim Burberry Prorsum ensemble at the label's Fashion Week show.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of the British brand represented it flawlessly in her red hot design.
-
February 19, 2013
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE At London Fashion Week, Beckham worked a knit top and black pencil skirt from her latest collection and accented the look with cap-toe stilettos.
-
February 19, 2013
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto sat front row at the Burberry Prorsum show in the label's peplum top, jewel-tone trousers, a bright bag and peep-toe heels.
-
February 19, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived for the Mexico City premiere of Beautiful Creatures in a ruffled Zuhair Murad dress, rose gold Katerina Maxine jewelry and nude heels.
-
February 19, 2013
5. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman screened Stoker in L’Wren Scott's embroidered collar sheath and gold leaf shoes. Complementary hoops and a watch finished the look.
February 19, 20131 of 5
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
WHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley suited up in a slim Burberry Prorsum ensemble at the label's Fashion Week show.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of the British brand represented it flawlessly in her red hot design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The face of the British brand represented it flawlessly in her red hot design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM