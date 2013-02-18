Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 18, 2013
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone caught our eye at the Berlin International Film Festival in a contoured Stella McCartney shift, diamond Jamie Wolf danglers, a gold Melinda Maria ring and nude Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Is there a color this girl can't wear? The actress looked pretty and fresh in her tangerine dress.
February 18, 2013
2. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank sat front row at the Michael Kors Fashion Week show in the designers A-line coat, contoured dress, white clutch and cap-toe heels.
February 18, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana took in the Michael Kors runway show in the label's bright top, matching pencil skirt and leather booties.
February 18, 2013
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn feted the west coast Tommy Hilfiger flagship in chic separates, including a graphic blazer and striped button-down.
February 18, 2013
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles hit the Topshop bash in a bold black and white look from the retailer and gold jewelry.
