Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 17, 2013
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Rooney Mara greeted fans at a Side Effects press event in Balenciaga's menswear-inspired ensemble and cap-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and confident in her chic borrowed-from-the-boys design.
-
February 17, 2013
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles flaunted her gams in a leg-baring ensemble and added bold jewels, a watersnake DVF minaudiere and skinny sandals at the premiere of HBO's Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream.
-
February 17, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr got around Sydney in a black top, floral skirt, leather Prada tote and ankle-strap heels.
-
February 17, 2013
4. Karolina KurkovaWHAT SHE WORE Outside SiriusXM, Kurkova hit the pavement in a white ensemble that she styled with tortoiseshell shades and pastel pumps.
-
February 17, 2013
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At the opening party for L.A.'s Topshop, Roberts styled the label's mixed print dress with an Edie Parker clutch and leather T-straps.
February 17, 20131 of 5
Rooney Mara
WHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Rooney Mara greeted fans at a Side Effects press event in Balenciaga's menswear-inspired ensemble and cap-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and confident in her chic borrowed-from-the-boys design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked cool and confident in her chic borrowed-from-the-boys design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM