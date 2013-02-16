Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum screened Beautiful Creatures with Dior in a draped sheath, multicolored House of Lavande drop earrings and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! The actress made a statement by adding sleek locks, a bold eye and major sparkle to her rich dress.
-
February 16, 2013
2. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman sat front row at Donna Karan in a neutral ensemble that included a cropped jacket, knee-length pencil skirt and leather sandals.
-
February 16, 2013
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz made a statement in a black and white dress and peek-a-boo Louboutins at the Style Awards.
-
February 16, 2013
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King dined with Prabal Gurung in a jewel tone sheath and metallic stilettos.
-
February 16, 2013
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo worked a black and white ensemble at the Tibi runway show that included a quilted leather jacket and zip-up Jean-Michel Cazabat booties.
-
February 16, 2013
6. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles hit the Topshop bash in a bold black and white look from the retailer and gold jewelry.
