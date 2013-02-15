Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 15, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde made an appearance at the Calvin Klein runway show in a periwinkle cocktail dress from the label and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress created a stunning illusion with her pastel overlay.
February 15, 2013
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker stopped by Good Day New York in a cropped Sally LaPointe top, asymmetric blush skirt and sleek Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos.
February 15, 2013
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain sat front row at Calvin Klein in the label’s belted sheath, white clutch and leather pumps.
February 15, 2013
4. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci closed out Fashion Week at Marc Jacobs in the designer’s graphic black and white ensemble.
February 15, 2013
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At the grand opening of L.A.'s Topshop, Bosworth layered her denim button-down with a brocade skirt and added black wedge sneakers and a bag to match.
