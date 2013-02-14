Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2013
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood premiere of Oz the Great and Powerful, Michelle Williams wowed in an embellished Prada column, sleek clutch and jeweled sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress walked the yellow brick road in a pair of heels that would rival Dorothy's slippers!
-
February 14, 2013
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz sizzled on the Oz the Great and Powerful red carpet in a scarlet column and added a gold box clutch.
-
February 14, 2013
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba celebrated the opening of Tommy Hilfiger's L.A. flagship in the label’s crisp white designs, a Jimmy Choo clutch to match, edgy Melinda Maria danglers, silver Graziela rings and satin pumps.
-
February 14, 2013
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis styled her lacy Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with ruby Sutra earrings and satin Christian Louboutin peep-toes at the Hollywood premiere of Oz the Great and Powerful.
-
February 14, 2013
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth feted the opening of Topshop's L.A. boutique in a cutout sheath and black accessories.
February 14, 20131 of 5
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood premiere of Oz the Great and Powerful, Michelle Williams wowed in an embellished Prada column, sleek clutch and jeweled sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress walked the yellow brick road in a pair of heels that would rival Dorothy's slippers!
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress walked the yellow brick road in a pair of heels that would rival Dorothy's slippers!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM