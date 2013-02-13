Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 13, 2013
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce worked every angle of her embellished Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the premiere of Beyonce: Life Is But a Dream.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a dream! The singer looked too good to be true in her sexy cutout column.
February 13, 2013
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara made an entrance in an embroidered Valentino Haute Couture cocktail dress and patent leather pumps at the Berlin premiere of Side Effects.
February 13, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum visited Anderson Live in a chantily lace Katharine Kidd dress. Gold jewelry and suede pumps completed the ensemble.
February 13, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in the Vera Wang runway show in a wool skirt that she styled with a plumed topper, quilted Dior bag and pointy-toe heels.
February 13, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Atop Sydney, Kerr took in the view wearing a jeweled LBD and black ankle-strap heels.
February 13, 2013
