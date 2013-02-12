Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 12, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana helped hand out the Scientific and Technical Oscars in a peek-a-boo Alexander McQueen LWD and sparkling peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Now that?s winter white done right! The actress added icy accents to her design for a seasonal and stylish touch.
February 12, 2013
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson looked fittingly stylish for the Style Awards in a silk embroidered Stella McCartney column, ruby Stephen Webster danglers and a gold-trimmed clutch.
February 12, 2013
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore set off her asymmetric design with dramatic Bulgari accessories at the label's Serpenti celebration.
February 12, 2013
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Bulgari bash, Wilde stood out in the label’s emerald and diamond jewels, a bright cobalt dress, sleek clutch and suede Jimmy Choo platforms.
February 12, 2013
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene sat front row at Kaufmanfranco in a belted shift and patent leather pumps.
