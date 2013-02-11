Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 11, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift vamped up the red carpet in a white J. Mendel gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sexy metallic trim added extra va-va-va-voom to the singer's plunging gown.
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna brought the fire to the Grammys in a red Azzedine Alaia gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
3. Beyonce KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce did black and wight right in a mod Osman jumpsuit, sleek Swarovski clutch, geometric cuffs and peep-toe Jimmy Choo pumps on the Grammy red carpet.
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez put her best foot forward at the Grammys in a dramatic Anthony Vaccarello gown and metallic accessories, including a Jimmy Choo clutch.
5. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood added extra sparkle to her strapless Roberto Cavalli design with a statement necklace.
