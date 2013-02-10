Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2013
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung entertained the crowd at Marni's fragrance launch in the label's cool separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's a lot going on-in a good way! The stylish star mixed and matched like a pro in her chic ensemble.
-
February 10, 2013
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin stopped by The Rachael Ray Show in a nylon top and pleated skirt from Jonathan Saunders and patent leather platforms.
-
February 10, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum dazzled at a Beautiful Creatures press event in an embellished sweater, embroidered pencil skirt and patent leather peep-toes.
-
February 10, 2013
4. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE At Scoop, Olsen feted the Stylist Series in a mustard coat, floral shirt, skinny jeans and leather boots.
-
February 10, 2013
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie visited the set of Extra in printed trousers that she styled with a black top and statement accessories.
February 10, 20131 of 5
Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung entertained the crowd at Marni's fragrance launch in the label's cool separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's a lot going on-in a good way! The stylish star mixed and matched like a pro in her chic ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's a lot going on-in a good way! The stylish star mixed and matched like a pro in her chic ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM