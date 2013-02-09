Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 9, 2013
1. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Rashida Jones showed her love for Prabal Gurung's Target collection in the label's bright button-down, slim pants and leather kitten heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! Ruffles and zippers added extra eye appeal to the actress's standout ensemble.
-
February 9, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum greeted fans at a press event for Beautiful Creatures in a knit dress and gray T-straps.
-
February 9, 2013
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles attended Essence's Black Women in Music event in a jewel-tone Ostwald Helgason ensemble, gold cocktail ring and cap-toe Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
February 9, 2013
4. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen helped launch Prabal Gurung for Target in the label's colorblock dress and black extras.
-
February 9, 2013
5. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE McPhee played peek-a-boo with a lace dress and cutout peep-toes at SiriusXM.
February 9, 2013
