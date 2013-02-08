Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 8, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WOREOlivia Wilde kicked off the Revlon Luxurious ColorSilk launch in a black leather Talbot Runhof cocktail dress, Ariel Gordon studs, a beaded Iwona Ludyga Design bracelet and gold Nicholas Kirkwood platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The eyelet detailing on the hostess's black LBD made for the perfect mix of edge and elegance.
-
February 8, 2013
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles stuck to her signature colorful style for a Delta Airlines Grammy Awards event in L.A. in DVF's splashed suit and a sparkling Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
February 8, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE At a David Jones fashion event, Miranda Kerr brought the glam in a Scanlan & Theodore peplum dress, Valentino heels and bold red lips.
-
February 8, 2013
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel looked sweet and chic in powder blue pants and a chic black blazer at an art exhibit in Los Angeles.
-
February 8, 2013
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo kept warm in New York City in a fur vest, grass green skirt and over-the-knee boots.
February 8, 20131 of 5
Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WOREOlivia Wilde kicked off the Revlon Luxurious ColorSilk launch in a black leather Talbot Runhof cocktail dress, Ariel Gordon studs, a beaded Iwona Ludyga Design bracelet and gold Nicholas Kirkwood platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The eyelet detailing on the hostess's black LBD made for the perfect mix of edge and elegance.
WHY WE LOVE IT The eyelet detailing on the hostess's black LBD made for the perfect mix of edge and elegance.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM