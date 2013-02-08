WHAT SHE WOREOlivia Wilde kicked off the Revlon Luxurious ColorSilk launch in a black leather Talbot Runhof cocktail dress, Ariel Gordon studs, a beaded Iwona Ludyga Design bracelet and gold Nicholas Kirkwood platforms.



WHY WE LOVE IT The eyelet detailing on the hostess's black LBD made for the perfect mix of edge and elegance.