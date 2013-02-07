Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2013
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene kicked off Fashion Week with amfAR in a silk Giambattista Valli gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Twilight actress looked more angel than vampire in her heavenly dress.
-
February 7, 2013
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway dazzled at the Paris premiere of Les Miserables in a jeweled Prada column and Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
-
February 7, 2013
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly walked the runway at the Red Dress Collection Fashion Show in an asymmetric Oscar de la Renta gown that she accented with metallic extras.
-
February 7, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At the Hollywood premiere of Beautiful Creatures, Rossum brought the Old Hollywood glamour in a velvet Andrew Gn halter gown and diamond jewels.
-
February 7, 2013
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker styled her berry-hued Maison Martin Margiela dress with tasseled earrings, a beaded scarf, gold bangles and pointy-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps at the amfAR Gala.
February 7, 20131 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene kicked off Fashion Week with amfAR in a silk Giambattista Valli gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Twilight actress looked more angel than vampire in her heavenly dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Twilight actress looked more angel than vampire in her heavenly dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM