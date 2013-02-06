Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 6, 2013
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts walked the carpet for the Visual Effects Society Awards in a strapless column and statement earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! This lady in red smoldered in her bold scarlet gown.
February 6, 2013
2. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE McPhee headed to Today in an illusion neckline Tory Burch sheath and transparent peep-toes.
February 6, 2013
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin brightened up the room in her blue Misha Nonoo short suit and patent leather Jimmy Choo platforms at the kick off for Listerine's 21 Day Challenge.
February 6, 2013
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr walked the David Jones runway in a metallic minidress and ankle-strap heels.
February 6, 2013
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain hit The Hollywood Reporter's bash in a sculpted Givenchy peplum dress and nude pumps.
February 6, 2013
