Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain dined with her fellow nominees at the Academy Awards Luncheon in a floral Erdem sheath and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT We can think of nothing more ladylike to lunch in than a pretty lace dess!
-
February 5, 2013
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At The Hollywood Reporter's bash, Lawrence sparkled in an embellished Valentino cocktail dress and patent leather Brian Atwood peep-toes.
-
February 5, 2013
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway looked chic in a knee-length sheath, scalloped Jamie Wolf studs, Jennifer Meyer rings and bracelets and skinny sandals at the Academy Awards Nominations Luncheon.
-
February 5, 2013
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams attended the Academy Awards Nominations Luncheon in a printed silk chiffon J. Mendel dress, gold Amrapali danglers and platform Casadei pumps.
-
February 5, 2013
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Watts styled her lace Valentino dress with diamond Jamie Wolf earrings and pointy-toe Louboutins.
February 5, 2013
