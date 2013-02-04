Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 4, 2013
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington wowed in a lace and brocade Oscar de la Renta gown, pastel Kotur clutch and nude Jimmy Choo pumps at the NAACP Image Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The color palette screams, "We're ready for spring!" while the rich, textured fabrics make it undeniably red-carpet-worthy.
February 4, 2013
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence went for a waist-whittling navy satin Stella McCartney jumpsuit, floral Ileana Makri ring, stacked Kara Ackerman bands and sleek Casadei heels at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.
February 4, 2013
3. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner looked flawless in a crisp white Antonio Berardi sheath—complete with floral embellishment—and platinum Salvatore Ferragamo platforms.
February 4, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of Escape from Planet Earth, Alba worked the perfect winter-chic look in a red-and-black Louis Vuitton design, embellished cap-toe heels from the label and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
February 4, 2013
5. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev looked pretty in a mixed-media ice-blue Zuhair Murad mini and strappy silver platforms.
