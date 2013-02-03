Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 3, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Diane Kruger arrived for her premiere in Stella McCartney's vest and floral trousers.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-chic star put her stylish spin on black and white with a cool print.
February 3, 2013
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara joined her sister on the Side Effects red carpet in a drop-waist LBD, deco clutch and edgy Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
February 3, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo launched Yliana Yepez Handbags in a tweed Rebecca Taylor peplum top, skinny jeans and cap-toe pumps.
February 3, 2013
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles had a cocktail with Saks Fifth Avenue in a bright jacket, printed skirt and buckled sandals.
February 3, 2013
5. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE McPhee feted the Super Bowl in casual separates that included a layered button-down and leather leggings.
