Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 2, 2013
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE The singer flaunted her gams in a leather mini and sheer Jimmy Choo pumps at a press conference for the Super Bowl halftime show.
WHY WE LOVE IT Ravens and 49ers who? With legs like hers, our eyes will be on Beyonce!
-
February 2, 2013
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain arrived for a performance of The Heiress in a military coat, green Dolce & Gabbana handbag and button-up boots.
-
February 2, 2013
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King exited Chateau Marmont wearing a blue Rachel Zoe Collection jumpsuit, the designer's chainstrap bag and cap-toe heels.
-
February 2, 2013
4. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu stepped on the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon stage in a printed Mary Katrantzou minidress and nude peep-toes.
-
February 2, 2013
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Rossum hit the pavement in a zebra sweater, black Rebecca Taylor mini and leather extras.
February 2, 20131 of 5
Beyonce
WHAT SHE WORE The singer flaunted her gams in a leather mini and sheer Jimmy Choo pumps at a press conference for the Super Bowl halftime show.
WHY WE LOVE IT Ravens and 49ers who? With legs like hers, our eyes will be on Beyonce!
WHY WE LOVE IT Ravens and 49ers who? With legs like hers, our eyes will be on Beyonce!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM