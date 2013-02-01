Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 1, 2013
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara wowed in a floral Alexander McQueen design and patent leather Nicholas Kirkwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! When it comes to bold red carpet statements, nobody does it like this fashion-forward star.
-
February 1, 2013
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Adams accented her polka-dot Jenny Packham peplum dress with green danglers and satin Jimmy Choo stilettos.
-
February 1, 2013
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce prepped for the Super Bowl halftime show in an orange Antonio Berardi sheath and perforated Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
February 1, 2013
4. Catherine Zeta-JonesWHAT SHE WORE Zeta-Jones walked the Side Effects red carpet in a printed lace Michael Kors gown and nude Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
February 1, 2013
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum looked white hot in Santa Monica wearing a pleated Andrew Gn dress, gold danglers, a wide cuff and glittered peep-toes.
February 1, 20131 of 5
Rooney Mara
WHAT SHE WORE Rooney Mara wowed in a floral Alexander McQueen design and patent leather Nicholas Kirkwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! When it comes to bold red carpet statements, nobody does it like this fashion-forward star.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about drama! When it comes to bold red carpet statements, nobody does it like this fashion-forward star.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM