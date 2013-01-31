Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 31, 2013
1. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Kate Mara walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of House of Cards in a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress and black accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a combo! It doesn't get much prettier than ruffles, pearls and lace.
January 31, 2013
2. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara joined her sister at the House of Cards premiere in a black ensemble that included a Band of Outsiders jumpsuit and leather boots.
January 31, 2013
3. Teresa PalmerWHAT SHE WORE Palmer screened Warm Bodies in a lacy Talbot Runhof sheath, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs rings and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
January 31, 2013
4. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King styled her plaid trench with a velvet headband and studded booties at an L.A. Forevermark cocktail party.
January 31, 2013
5. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Mann greeted fans at a This is 40 press event in Marni's jacquard knit sweater, pleated skirt and leather pumps.
