Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 30, 2013
1. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Cate Blanchett struck a pose at the AACTA Awards in a sequin Armani Privé gown, tassel earrings and patent leather pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sayonara boring dresses! The actress was a knockout in her Asian-inspired design.
January 30, 2013
2. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE At the AACTA Awards, Kidman arrived in an embroidered Erdem dress, statement earrings and nude Brian Atwood stilettos.
January 30, 2013
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez hit West Hollywood's Soho House in an iridescent minidress that she styled with Melinda Maria hoops and pastel Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
January 30, 2013
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum had a chat on Chelsea Lately in Naeem Khan's beaded wool shift and black ankle-strap heels to match.
January 30, 2013
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara screened House of Cards in a mint Peter Som dress that she styled with a bright clutch and satin Brian Atwood peep-toes.
