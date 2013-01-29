Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum prepared for a Conan visit in a slim Stop Staring by Alicia Estrada sheath, statement danglers and red stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT This stylish star never disappoints, least of all in polka-dots!
-
January 29, 2013
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez greeted fans in a belted Vivienne Westwood jumpsuit, bright heels to match and gold jewelry at Verizon.
-
January 29, 2013
3. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton walked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Hansel and Gretel in a floral Erdem column.
-
January 29, 2013
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr helped open the Cancun Louis Vuitton boutique in the label's checkerboard mini, drop earrings, a geometric clutch and peep-toe pumps.
-
January 29, 2013
5. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Dobrev turned heads in a printed Matthew Williamson gown.
January 29, 20131 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum prepared for a Conan visit in a slim Stop Staring by Alicia Estrada sheath, statement danglers and red stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT This stylish star never disappoints, least of all in polka-dots!
WHY WE LOVE IT This stylish star never disappoints, least of all in polka-dots!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM