Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2013
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard represented Dior Haute Couture in the label's silk faille bustier and bowed skirt, sleek pumps and Chopard jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT If it gets any more chic than this, we've yet to see it!
-
January 28, 2013
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway played peek-a-boo in an illusion neckline Giambattista Valli Haute Couture tulle dress that she accessorized with Kwiat diamonds, a sleek Edie Parker clutch and glittering Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
-
January 28, 2013
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain accented her red locks with a scarlet Alexander McQueen gown and diamond Harry Winston necklace at the SAG Awards.
-
January 28, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington took the SAG red carpet in a silk and lace Rodarte gown, vintage Fred Leighton drop earrings and a cocktail ring and a metallic box clutch.
-
January 28, 2013
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore took the plunge in her floral Chanel Haute Couture design at the SAG Awards. Sparkling jewels and a satin clutch completed the look.
January 28, 2013
