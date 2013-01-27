Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 27, 2013
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker mixed prints in a colorful Mary Katrantzou dress and embossed snakeskin Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos at the Tibor de Nagy Gallery opening.
-
January 27, 2013
2. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Poesy sat front row at the Chanel Haute Couture show a leather-detailed ensemble from the label.
-
January 27, 2013
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts attended a Beverly Hills Ferragamo bash in the label's knit top, leather skirt, python belt and platform pumps.
-
January 27, 2013
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie celebrated women in television in a zip-up mini, edgy jewels and leather Salvatore Ferragamo accessories.
-
January 27, 2013
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz took in the Dior Haute Couture runway show in the label’s wool jacket, navy skirt, top-handle tote and leather heels.
January 27, 20131 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
