Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 26, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo styled her Montblanc watch with a belted topper, mixed material necklace, perforated skirt, gold cuff, jeweled bag and leather Manolo Blahnik heels in Geneva.
WHY WE LOVE IT When it comes to accessorizing, nobody does it like this mix master!
January 26, 2013
2. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE At the Sundance Film Festival, Fanning walked the Very Good Girls red carpet in Louis Vuitton's knit top and sparkling miniskirt, stacked bangles and suede booties.
January 26, 2013
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried hit the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Lovelace in a wool Michael Kors tuxedo jacket, striped sweater, skinny jeans and leather boots.
January 26, 2013
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto styled her striped skirt with a white button-down and leather oxfords at the Sundance Film Festival.
January 26, 2013
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth braved the Utah cold in a printed Mulberry sheath and quilted boots.
January 26, 2013
