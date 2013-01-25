Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 25, 2013
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Rose Byrne walked the red carpet for the London premiere of I Give It A Year in a draped Balenciaga dress, embellished Thale Blanc clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry and platform Charlotte Olympia heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked simply stunning in her soft and sweet design.
January 25, 2013
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the 40 Principales Awards, Swift took home the prize in a crystal-embroidered Kaufmanfranco LWD, geometric drop earrings and mixed material Christian Louboutin sandals.
January 25, 2013
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie dined with Ferragamo in a leather and lace ensemble that she paired with the label's woven clutch and studded pumps.
January 25, 2013
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez smoldered in a white Kaufmanfranco column, Demarco diamonds and a sleek Ferragamo box clutch at the Las Vegas Parker premiere.
January 25, 2013
5. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank attended the Sidaction Gala Dinner in a twisted Elie Saab sheath and black accessories.
January 25, 20131 of 5
