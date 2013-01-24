Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 24, 2013
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lopez was white hot in Lanvin and Demarco diamonds at The Cinema Society screening of Parker.
WHY WE LOVE IT The sexy star always has a fabulous figure, but particularly so in a curve-enhancing peplum design.
-
January 24, 2013
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth hosted a dinner with Calvin Klein Collection in the label's leather designs, framed box clutch and platform booties.
-
January 24, 2013
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz screened Movie 43 in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana, including the label's slim suit and satin pumps.
-
January 24, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE At the Sundance Film Festival, Alba walked the red carpet for the premiere of A.C.O.D. in a black and white Dior dress, the label's leather clutch, gold jewelry, slingback pumps and a beaded Iwona Ludyga Design bracelet.
-
January 24, 2013
5. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed celebrated Valentine's Day early in a romantic cocktail dress, diamond pendant and patent leather pumps.
January 24, 20131 of 5
