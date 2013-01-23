Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 23, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger took in the Chanel Haute Couture show in the label's dress, beret and crossbody bag and thigh-high Brian Atwood boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress gave new meaning to Parisian chic in her sweet and sexy pairing.
January 23, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum arrived for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a lace Catherine Deane dress, gold jewelry and nude peep-toes.
January 23, 2013
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez set off her fur-trimmed DVF coat with cat-eye shades, Le Vian diamonds, a leopard print clutch and bright satin sandals outside of Good Morning America.
January 23, 2013
4. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Steinfeld attended the Chanel Haute Couture show in the label's plaid cardigan, newsboy cap, Lego clutch, a leather pencil skirt and platform Louboutins.
January 23, 2013
5. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank sat front row at the Armani Privé show in a sparkling cocktail dress, sleek clutch and pointy-toe heels.
