Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 22, 2013
1. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Obama took the Inaugural Ball stage in a red Jason Wu halter gown, satin Jimmy Choo heels to match and stacked Kimberly McDonald for Forevermark bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT With a dress this dynamic, we can't wait for four more years of fashion!
January 22, 2013
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba sat front row at the Dior Haute Couture show in the label's blue velvet dress, leather clutch, pointy-toe pumps and an Ariel Gordon dog tag necklace.
January 22, 2013
3. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE At the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, Blunt smoldered in a belted Alexander McQueen ensemble, pave diamond Graziela earrings, a gold bangle and a handful of rings.
January 22, 2013
4. Samantha BarksWHAT SHE WORE The Les Miserables actress worked her curves in a colorblock Roland Mouret design and added metallic stilettos at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
January 22, 2013
5. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams celebrated women in Washington in a full-skirted LBD and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
Michelle Obama
