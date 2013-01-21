Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2013
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr stepped out of an N.Y.C. office in a relaxed coat, striped sweater, black miniskirt, leather Givenchy tote and buckled Barbara Bui booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT The reigning queen of street style did it again in a cool black and blue pairing.
-
January 21, 2013
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE In Las Vegas, Greene worked head-to-toe black including a leather peplum top and sleek stilettos.
-
January 21, 2013
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts hit the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno stage in a plunging Roland Mouret LBD, edgy Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a gold Jennifer Meyer necklace and satin Rupert Sanderson sandals.
-
January 21, 2013
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba strolled L.A. in a neutral ensemble that included a relaxed sweater, shark tooth House of Lavande necklace and cuffed trousers.
-
January 21, 2013
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter hit the red carpet to help launch Beck's Sapphire in a peek-a-boo Stop Staring sheath that she styled with black and silver accessories.
