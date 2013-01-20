Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 20, 2013
Kate Bosworth

WHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth feted the Sundance Film Festival in a black ensemble that she topped off with a camel coat.
WHY WE LOVE IT With a topper that chic, we'd willingly brave the cold!
January 20, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stopped by the SiriusXM studio in a polka-dot Theia party dress and silver accessories to match.
January 20, 2013
3. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE At a New York Gillette event, Reed layered her skinny J Brand denim and gold Tory Burch sweater with the label's houndstooth coat and a chunky statement necklace.
January 20, 2013
4. Gemma ArtertonWHAT SHE WORE Arterton braved the New York rain in a gray topper and platform pumps.
January 20, 2013
5. Elisabeth MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss sizzled in a leather LBD and leopard print pumps at a Sundance Channel luncheon.
