Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2013
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE At an L.A. Dom Perignon event, Freida Pinto brightened up the room in an embroidered Missoni shift that she teamed with Roger Vivier's studded clutch and feathered heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star that's not afraid of color?and for good reason!
-
January 19, 2013
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts supported the Haitian Relief Organization in a pastel blazer, silk camisole and slim trouser from Emporio Armani. She completed the ensemble with Liv Haley’s pave ring, a sparkling clutch and satin Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
-
January 19, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum struck a pose backstage at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a white Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet halter dress, quartz Plukka earrings and bright Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
January 19, 2013
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway had tea at L.A.'s Four Seasons in a striped dress that she styled with a gold pendant and Stella McCartney's faux leather bag and platform pumps.
-
January 19, 2013
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At Chateau Marmont, Lawrence worked her curves in a blue sheath and added a metallic clutch and patent leather peep-toes.
January 19, 20131 of 5
Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE At an L.A. Dom Perignon event, Freida Pinto brightened up the room in an embroidered Missoni shift that she teamed with Roger Vivier's studded clutch and feathered heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star that's not afraid of color?and for good reason!
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star that's not afraid of color?and for good reason!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM