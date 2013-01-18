Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 18, 2013
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson smoldered in Dolce & Gabbana and turquoise Irene Neuwirth earrings at the after-party for the opening night of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold red lips and bright danglers were a worthy rival for our attention to the actress's killer curves!
January 18, 2013
2. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE At Berlin Fashion Week, Zellweger took in the Hugo Boss show in a black halter dress, gold cocktail ring and spiked Louboutins.
January 18, 2013
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara made an entrance in an asymmetric Dior shift at the London House of Cards premiere. An amethyst Plukka necklace, gold Gilan cocktail ring, crocodile Nancy Gonzalez box clutch and satin peep-toes completed the look.
January 18, 2013
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank helped open the Hong Kong Bulgari boutique in the jeweler’s colorful statement pieces that she paired with a plunging gown and sparkling bag.
January 18, 2013
5. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE At the National Audubon Society Gala, Thurman put her best foot forward in an all black ensemble that she set off with strappy sandals.
