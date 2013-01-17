Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 17, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain exited the Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, leather tote and platform Casadei sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's official: black and white's the trend to watch after a streak of stylish stars in the color combo.
January 17, 2013
2. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE At Berlin Fashion Week, the model took the plunge in a white minidress. An initial pendant, gold Cartier bracelet, minimalist clutch and black pumps completed the ensemble.
January 17, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit the street in leather pants that she paired with a cropped blazer, denim button-down, black Givenchy bag and buckled Barbara Bui boots.
January 17, 2013
4. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter helped open Andrea’s in a black ensemble that included Dior's embroidered jacket and pencil skirt, a patent leather clutch and Brian Atwood stilettos.
January 17, 2013
5. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler flaunted her gams wearing a sparkling sheath, metallic Tory Burch box clutch, gold Jennifer Fisher ring and strappy sandals in Las Vegas.
January 17, 2013
