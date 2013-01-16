Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 16, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum visited The View in a curve-hugging Andrew Gn sheath, diamond H.Stern ring and suede Jimmy Choo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! Embroidery and bows took the actress's black and white ensemble to the next level of chic.
January 16, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr flew out of LAX in a leopard print A.L.C. cardigan and Helmut Lang leather leggings. Cat-eye shades, a convertible Givenchy tote and Isabel Marant wedge sneakers completed the look.
January 16, 2013
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller was red hot in her draped Isabel Marant design and bright pumps to match at an L.A. bash.
January 16, 2013
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Outside New York's Ed Sullivan Theater, Lawrence worked head-to-toe black including a military coat and leather Christian Louboutin booties.
January 16, 2013
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore decked her LBD in gold jewelry and added a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and patent leather sandals at Chateau Marmont.
